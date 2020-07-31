Tree falls on home and two cars

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family awoke to a crashing sound Friday morning.

A tree fell on the family’s house and two cars in the 4800 block of Spring Road in Cabell County.

This happened around 4:20 a.m. in the West Pea Ridge area.

Three people and their pets were inside when the tree fell. No one was injured.

One of the women who lived there told WSAZ that it sounded like a crashing sound, metal on metal.

The tree also brought down power lines.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.