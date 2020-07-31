Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Floyd County Superintendent talks reopening plans

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - When it comes to returning to school in Floyd County, Kentucky, parents and guardians have two options to choose from: in-person or online.

Superintendent Danny Adkins joined Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the details of each option and what it means for students.

To see the district’s full reopening plan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Shane Ray Mosley, 34, was arrested after a home was searched in the 1400 block of 15th Street West in West Portsmouth.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

WSAZ Poca High School 2020 Graduation

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Poca High School 2020 Edited Graduation WSAZ WQCW

Local

Golden Corral location temporarily closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A buffet chain has close temporarily closed a location in Cross Lanes, West Virginia due to a decline in sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

WSAZ Winfield High School 2020 Graduation

Updated: 55 minutes ago
WSAZ Winfield High School edited 2020 Graduation WSAZ & WQCW

Latest News

Local

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, Boyd County has had 164 total cases, and 129 have recovered. Three people have died from virus complications.

Studio 3

Future of classrooms this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
CEO of Math Nation, Ethan Fieldman, on Studio 3.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Floyd County Schools reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago

Video

Future of classrooms this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Future of classrooms this fall

Studio 3

New menu at The Olive Tree

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.