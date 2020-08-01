Advertisement

13 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Thirteen employees at Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirms to WSAZ.

A news release says that the outbreak is among members of their team along with a small number of patients within a single unit of the hospital.

the hospital is working with the county health department and the West Virginia DHHR and following guidance from the CDC. Contact tracing has been done and they are “following the proper protocols.”

The news release asks that patients not delay their own healthcare needs as a result of the outbreak.

