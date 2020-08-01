COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,735 cases; 116 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 287,084 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 6,735 total cases and 116 deaths.

The DHHR reports 93 new cases since Friday.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (629/22), Boone (76/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (316/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (72/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (96/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (186/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (282/5), Kanawha (795/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (62/0), Logan (137/0), Marion (168/4), Marshall (122/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (31/1), Mercer (139/0), Mineral (107/2), Mingo (123/2), Monongalia (893/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (249/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (162/1), Raleigh (176/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (180/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (223/11), Wyoming (21/0).

