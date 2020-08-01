Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Daily storm risk, tamer temperatures

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once strong to severe storms fade Saturday night, there will still be the risk for daily scattered showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week. However, additional severe weather is not anticipated. Moreover, following a July with more 90-degree days than not, August will start off with temperatures closer to average.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect across much of the Tri-State until 11 PM Saturday evening. Scattered thunderstorms have the potential to produce heavy rain and gusty winds during this time period.

Overnight, showers and storms fade, giving way to a partly cloudy sky with a breeze. A few spots of fog are possible, but the breeze should prevent any widespread fog development. Low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a brief passing shower at any point during the day. However, most of the day will be dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s with a continued breeze.

Monday and Tuesday will see scattered showers and storms under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s on Monday and mid 80s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers still possible. Highs will rise to the mid 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry outside of a few pop-up afternoon showers. Expect a high in the mid 80s.

By Friday and Saturday, decent sunshine will return with highs inching back to the upper 80s.

