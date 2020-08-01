Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | New month starts with more storms, less heat

By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the next several days. However, no day will be a “washout” as plenty of dry hours are still expected. Afternoon temperatures will generally hover in the 80s, a far cry from the persistent 90s that were seen for much of July.

Saturday morning starts with patchy rain and a few areas of fog. This will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with drier conditions towards midday. Morning temperatures near 70 degrees will rise to near 90 degrees for the afternoon.

A new round of scattered showers and storms develops Saturday afternoon. Some of the strongest storms may produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail. The risk for scattered storms will continue through midnight.

Overnight into Sunday morning, storms will fade, giving way to a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog. Low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a passing shower. Otherwise, the day will be mostly dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will see scattered showers and storms under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s on Monday and mid 80s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will rise to the mid 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry outside of a few pop-up afternoon showers. Expect a high in the mid 80s.

By Friday, decent sunshine will return with highs inching back to the upper 80s.

