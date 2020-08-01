Advertisement

Gov. Justice extends closure of Monongalia County bars

The order was also requested by the Monongalia County Commission to help ensure the health and safety of citizens.
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has issued an executive order, extending the closure of all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days.
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has issued an executive order, extending the closure of all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days.

The new order extends the countywide bar closure until Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.

“As we approach the end of summer, it is still extremely important for us to keep seeing more improvement with our numbers in Monongalia County,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re going to keep watching our numbers every single day. We want to get our bars in Mon County reopened as soon as possible, but we need to make sure we do it in a way that’s safest for everyone in the community.”

The executive order will be filed with the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday, at which point the document will be updated on the Governor’s website.

