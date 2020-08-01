Hometown Heroes | Jennifer Casto and Julie Turley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- You might not know their names, but if you’ve watched any of the West Virginia COVID-19 briefings you’ve seen their faces.

Jennifer Casto and Julie Turley work for Sorensen Communications. They are contracted through the state’s DHHR to provide American Sign Language interpretation for the deaf community during the pandemic.

To members of West Virginia’s deaf community, they are most certainly essential workers. Casto and Turley are taking in all the information and then interpreting it -- in real time. They don’t get a preview.

ASL is not an exact translation; they are working to give a clear and relatable picture to get across vital information. Casto said there is a need for ASL interpreters across West Virginia.

Turley says it is an honor to be a part of providing information during this uncertain time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.