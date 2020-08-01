Man arrested after refusing to leave Nitro Walmart

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -According to Nitro Police Department, Dennis Franklin Lanham II, 27, has been arrested after refusing to leave Walmart.

Police say Lanham was carrying a pistol and a shotgun.

He was asked by store associates and Nitro Police Department to leave, but refused.

Dispatchers say Lanham was not threatening anyone with the guns.

He is being charged with trespassing.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.