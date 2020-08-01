Advertisement

Man arrested after refusing to leave Nitro Walmart

Police say he was carrying a pistol and a shotgun.
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -According to Nitro Police Department, Dennis Franklin Lanham II, 27, has been arrested after refusing to leave Walmart.

Police say Lanham was carrying a pistol and a shotgun.

He was asked by store associates and Nitro Police Department to leave, but refused.

Dispatchers say Lanham was not threatening anyone with the guns.

He is being charged with trespassing.

