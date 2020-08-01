Massive fire at Ocean Lakes Campground damages 12 homes, displaces 45 people

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A massive fire broke out at Ocean Lakes Family Campground early Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the blaze around 4:45 a.m. along South Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said 12 homes were damaged, with three to four were destroyed. In addition, about 10 cars and six golf carts also we’re damaged.

According to officials, the fire displaced 45 people. A post on Ocean Lakes Campground’s social media pages stated two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mark and Paula Prince’s house backs up to the damage. They said they still don’t know how the fire didn’t spread to their house.

“Just attribute it to the grace of God too. I mean I just think it’s natural to think that way,” Mark Prince said.

His wife, Paula, also witnessed the fire start to encroach on their house.

“Wildfire! Like out of nowhere fast,” she said describing the flames.

They started taking videos after a neighbor knocked on their door and warned them what was coming.

“Your house is about to catch on fire y’all need to get out,” Mark recalled his neighbor saying as the fire inched closer.

But they were lucky. The fire stayed inside of the Ocean Lakes Campground.

Crews stayed on the scene all day, hosing down the houses and investigating what happened.

But for Paula and Mark, they said they feel lucky.

“I’m very thankful I’m very blessed. Unfortunately, they don’t have the same story. My story could have been very different,” Paula adds.

No injuries were reported among guests or residents, according to Ocean Lakes staff. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“Our top priority has been assisting the guests that were displaced by the fire with their immediate needs and trying to comfort the families as best we can. Most of the families impacted were on vacation,” the Ocean Lakes social media post stated.

