Morehead State University releases list of fall semester precautions

MOREHEAD Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State University provided more details about what campus life will be like when students return in the fall.

The university released a list of precautions to maintain a healthy learning environment:

We are requiring face coverings/masks in all campus buildings, with the exception being while you are in your personal residence hall room. You will see signage throughout campus about this requirement when you return.

We have signs, markers, and other messaging around campus noting social distancing.

We have decreased the overall occupancy of those living on campus in residential halls.

We have reduced the number of students in our face-to-face classes.

We are offering about 1/3 of our courses online and many more in hybrid format.

We will open campus food courts for take-out and we are installing outdoor eating areas.

We will be cooperating with St. Claire HealthCare, which almost borders our campus, to provide COVID-19 testing.

We have hired additional health care professionals to assist us with student case management and to assist our local health department with contact tracing.

We will be utilizing our nurses to randomly take temperatures on campus.

We have created a Rapid Response Team of qualified individuals to assist in quickly addressing any COVID-19 student cases or other health issues.

Each student will receive a care kit to assist you in monitoring your health (sanitizer, thermometer, complimentary mask). These will be available in your residence hall during check-in, and in various locations around campus the first few days of classes for those who do not reside on campus.

Move-in day will be August 8-16 with classes starting on the 17th.

