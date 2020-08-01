Name released in Charleston fatal accident Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Charleston Police Officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. 119 and Maccorkle Avenue.

A total of four people were involved in the crash and transported to CAMC General for their injuries.

Police said Basil Eugene Workman ll, 37, of Chesapeake died as a result of the crash.

The condition of the other four injured in the accident is unknown at this time.

Charleston Police said five vehicles were involved in the accident with two other vehicles sustaining damage from the crash.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Charleston Police Accident Investigation Bureau.

