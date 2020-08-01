Advertisement

Name Released of Victim in Multi-Vehicle Accident

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department has released the name of the victim of a multi-vehicle accident that happened Friday evening just before 7 P.M.

Officers tell WSAZ Basil Eugene Workman II, 37, from Chesapeake, West Virginia, was killed as a result of that crash.

They also say, four people also involved in that accident were transported to CAMC General for their injuries.

Five vehicles were involved in that crash and two other vehicles sustained damage from crash debris.

The crash is still being investigated by Charleston Police Accident Investigation Bureau.

