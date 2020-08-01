Advertisement

PA man charged with threatening the President of the United States sentenced to 20 years in prison

Photo: U.S. Marshals
Photo: U.S. Marshals(WKYT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCANTON, Pa. (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release on Thursday after being charged with threatening government officials including President Donald Trump.

Shawn Christy was found guilty on 12 counts in November when he was caught in Ohio.

His charges include threats against the President of the United States, interstate communications, and law enforcement officers.

A nationwide manhunt in five states and Canada began in 2018 when Christy threatened to shoot President Trump and a former Northampton County district attorney in a Facebook post.

You can read more on WDTV’s reporting of the case here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

OHSAA sets countdown for DeWine to rule on fall return of HS football, contact sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio High School Athletic Association set official dates Friday for the return of sports at high schools across the state.

Regional

Massive fire at Ocean Lakes Campground damages 12 homes, displaces 45 people

Updated: 1 hour ago
A massive fire broke out at Ocean Lakes Family Campground early Friday morning.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Heroes | Jennifer Casto and Julie Turley

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amanda Barren
Jennifer Casto and Julie Turley work for Sorensen Communications. They are contracted through the state’s DHHR to provide American Sign Language interpretation for the deaf community during the pandemic.

Video

Marshall football hoping COVID-19 doesn’t derail season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Marshall University held its first practice of 2020 Friday afternoon. At this point, their opener against East Carolina on Aug. 29 is still on.

Video

1 killed in multi-car crash in Charleston; 4 hurt

Updated: 6 hours ago
A five-car crash Friday evening killed one person and sent four people to the hospital, including one who was critically injured, Charleston Police say.

Latest News

Local

Morehead State University releases list of fall semester precautions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Morehead State University provided more details about what campus life will be like when students return in the fall.

Video

West Virginia State University offers free COVID-19 testing to students, staff

Updated: 6 hours ago
West Virginia State University provided free COVID-19 testing Thursday and Friday. The university is requiring all students and staff returning to campus to get tested for coronavirus.

News

West Virginia State University offers free COVID-19 testing to students, staff

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
The university is requiring all students and staff returning to campus to get tested for coronavirus.

News

Marshall football hoping COVID-19 doesn’t derail season

Updated: 6 hours ago
Marshall University held its first football practice of 2020 Friday.

News

Door-to-door soliciting turns aggressive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Hurricane residents are experiencing door-to-door soliciting, where people come to their door -- claiming to sell cleaning products. If turned down, the seller’s motives can become aggressively persistent.

Video

Hometown Heroes: Julie Turley and Jennifer Casto

Updated: 7 hours ago
Julie Turley and Jennifer Casto, our latest Hometown Heroes, have helped out the deaf community during the COVID-19 pandemic.