Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center reports 10 cases of COVID-19

"We currently have 7 in-house positive residents and 3 positive employees who have been discharged from work until they recover.”
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
VANCEBURG, K.Y. (WSAZ) - Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center has been affected by COVID-19, that’s according to their release.

They state, “This past week, several residents began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 which resulted in COVID testing for all suspected residents and staff. We currently have 7 in-house positive residents and 3 positive employees who have been discharged from work until they recover.”

The release also says that the remaining residents and employees will be tested in the days to follow as well as weekly testing until the center is COVID free again.

Due to the recent outbreak in cases, the rehabilitation center currently has the following protocols in place:

  • All visitors and non essential health care personnel are prohibited from entering the facility, as of Wednesday, July 29.
  • Group activities and communal dining will continue to be suspended.
  • All employees will be screened for symptoms of the virus daily upon entry, exit and mid-shift.
  • All residents will be screened for symptoms of the virus twice daily.
  • Suspected or confirmed positive residents are placed in isolation or cohorted based on test results and symptoms.
  • Staff dedicated to providing care for the suspected or confirmed positive residents are limited to those residents and donning all recommended personal protective equipment (PPE).
  • Residents are asked to remain in their room except for medically necessary purposes.

“We have prepared for the possibility of the coronavirus appearing in our community and have provided clear guidance for our staff to respond to and control the spread of the illness,” said Joe Donchatz, Executive Director of Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care. “We are extremely fortunate that we have not experienced any shortage of PPE. We have been very proactive in sourcing supplies since the beginning of the pandemic, so we’ve had enough PPE on hand to follow guidance provided by the CDC.”

Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center remains in close contact with the Lewis County Health Department and Kentucky Department for Public Health.

