Weekend weather wows and woes

The turning of the page from July to August overnight suggests the hottest time of the year has likely past us. For 26 of 31 days the downtown temperature hit at least 90 degrees. Of course the heat came with the intense dry spell as our lawns browned and the sunrise and sunsets turned mercurial through the summer swelter.

But this week we did turn the corner on the heat and dryness and especially after Thursday downpours we seem to have steadied the ship toward normal weather.

Saturday will dawn with patchy dense fog (which if you believe the wives tale means a day of winter snow) in the leftover high humidity after the late week rains. By afternoon temperatures will soar way into the 80s thanks to the strong August sun. But before the temperature can get to 90, towering clouds will form with showers and thunderstorms, brief though they may be, will form.

Given the wet ground, any localized downpour may create some nuisance street flooding. The fast movement of cells on Saturday hints that the risk of stream flooding is lower than Thursday. In addition a quickening flow of air at 20 thousand feet overhead suggests a few of the storms may produce some strong winds.

By Sunday showers and thunder are gone and warming sun will once again take command!

