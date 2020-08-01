West Virginia State University offers free COVID-19 testing to students, staff

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University provided free COVID-19 testing Thursday and Friday. The university is requiring all students and staff returning to campus to get tested for coronavirus.

“It’ll just be good to know that we can track if anybody has the virus and we’ll be able to hopefully find out who was in contact with them and keep everyone safe as much as possible,” said Faculty Member Darby Brown.

The test requirements are one of many steps the university is taking to protect its students. They’re also asking screening questions, requiring face masks, and encouraging constant hand washing.

“The big thing is the policies that they have put in place including social distancing, checking temperatures ...,” said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “And so this is one piece in a continual piece against the fight of COVID-19 to keep these kids safe.”

The fight against the coronavirus is now top of mind for many schools as the new academic year approaches.

While there’s no right back to school plan, WVSU is making sure it’s doing what it can to protect its students.

