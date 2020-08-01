Advertisement

Wizardfest to ‘disappear’ for 2020

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of another popular event.
Wizardfest has been cancelled for 2020 in Ironton, Ohio.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- In quite possibly the most optimistic COVID-19 cancellation post, organizers are saying “evanesco” for 2020′s Wizardfest.

For those who are not well-versed in Harry Potter lingo “evanesco” is the name of the wizard’s disappearing act.

The post says: “In celebration of the most Magical Leap Year of a generation, Ironton Wizardfest will skip this autumn’s festival and start the planning for next year! Once the year of hindsight is behind us, we shall emerge victoriously and celebrate with you like never before in the streets of Ironton in November of 2021!”

The “Magical Eight,” or perhaps the organizing committee, said in the post that the decision was not made lightly and “is rather heartbreaking.”

“However, the Most Magical Leap Year cannot be denied its power to wield potential dark forces on our celebration, and following suit of other festivities - and under the counsel of the magical governments of our territory - we have decided it best to come back next year with a grand affair we can all enjoy without fearing more than a tummy ache from too much delicious food and drink!”

Wizardfest 2019 was a huge two-day success featuring all sorts of food, drinks, games, activities and actors from the Harry Potter movies.

