14 new deaths, an additional 944 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,529 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 93,031 cases reported statewide.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Sunday.

The 24-hour increases in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations on Friday were more than the 21-day average in Ohio.

An additional 4,897 cases and 268 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 10,900 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 2,560 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.