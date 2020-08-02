Advertisement

Cleveland Falls To Twins

Minnesota beats Cleveland 3-1 on Sunday
Minnesota beats Cleveland 3-1 on Sunday(Credit: Andy McDonnell, KARE-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and the Minnesota Twins used their bullpen to string together a two-hitter in a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon, taking the four-game series from their primary division competitor.

Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats, and Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz drove him in with singles in the first and third. Garver, who had a career-high 31 homers in 2019, went deep in the second as the Twins built a 3-0 lead against Indians starter Aaron Civale (1-1).

The defending American League Central champions have outscored their opponents 28-8 over the first three innings this year. The Twins allowed only four runs over these four games, winning three of them to raise their record to 7-2.

Minnesota went 101-61 in 2019, beating Cleveland by eight games. The Indians won the season series 10-9 last year.

