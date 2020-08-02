COVID-19 W.Va. | One new death reported; 6,854 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Saturday, West Virginia health officials have confirmed 119 new cases of COVID-19, and one new death.

As of 10:00 a.m. Sunday, there have been 291,071 total confirmatory laboratory results received according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) received for COVID-19, with 6,854 total cases and 117 deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County. “We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (633/22), Boone (77/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (319/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (76/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (95/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (192/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (284/5), Kanawha (809/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (148/0), Marion (172/4), Marshall (123/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (36/1), Mercer (164/0), Mineral (108/2), Mingo (125/2), Monongalia (900/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (252/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (166/1), Raleigh (183/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (182/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (224/11), Wyoming (23/0).

