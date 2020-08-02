Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | One new death reported; 6,854 cases

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Saturday, West Virginia health officials have confirmed 119 new cases of COVID-19, and one new death.

As of 10:00 a.m. Sunday, there have been 291,071 total confirmatory laboratory results received according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) received for COVID-19, with 6,854 total cases and 117 deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County. “We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (633/22), Boone (77/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (319/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (76/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (95/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (192/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (284/5), Kanawha (809/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (148/0), Marion (172/4), Marshall (123/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (36/1), Mercer (164/0), Mineral (108/2), Mingo (125/2), Monongalia (900/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (252/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (166/1), Raleigh (183/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (182/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (224/11), Wyoming (23/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fire Marshal investigating fire at apartment building

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Dispatchers say the fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Meg Village Apartments in Sissonville.

Local

Williamson woman receives unordered package

Updated: 13 hours ago
Irene Jackson said when she opened it, an unknown white powder fell out.

News

Gov. Justice extends closure of Monongalia County bars

Updated: 18 hours ago
The order was also requested by the Monongalia County Commission to help ensure the health and safety of citizens.

Breaking

Man arrested after refusing to leave Nitro Walmart

Updated: 18 hours ago
Police say he was carrying a pistol and a shotgun.

Latest News

News

Vanceburg Rehabilitation Center reports 10 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
"We currently have 7 in-house positive residents and 3 positive employees who have been discharged from work until they recover.”

Breaking

Severe weather threat this evening

Updated: 20 hours ago
After a tropically hot summer afternoon thunderstorms have ignited across the region. Tony headlines the dual risk of high winds and local high water.

News

Name Released of Victim in Multi-Vehicle Accident

Updated: 21 hours ago
The accident happened Friday evening just before 7 P.M.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 23 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Homepage

13 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
The outbreak happened in a single unit at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Local

Name released in Charleston fatal accident Friday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
One dead and four injured in fatal accident.