Fire Marshal investigating fire at apartment building

Dispatchers say the fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Meg Village Apartments in Sissonville.
Dispatchers say the fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Meg Village Apartments in Sissonville.
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire has destroyed part of an apartment complex in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Meg Village Apartments in Sissonville.

Fire crews were on scene for several hours putting out the flames.

It is unclear how many apartments have been impacted by the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.

