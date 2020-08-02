First Warning Forecast | Scattered storms to start week, heating up towards end

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures will be near, if not slightly below, average to start off the week ahead as scattered showers and storms dot the Tri-State. By the weekend, drier conditions and hotter temperatures will take hold.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, calm, and quiet with patchy fog. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A few stronger storms are possible, primarily across eastern West Virginia. These may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Afternoon high temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

Tuesday will see scattered showers and thunderstorms again under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s. The center of Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to pass well east of the Tri-State, so direct impacts from the storm are not expected locally.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry outside of a few showers that may pop in the mountains. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

On Friday and Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine with dry conditions as highs creep back to the upper 80s.

By Sunday, with continued sunshine, high temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.

