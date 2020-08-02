Hurricane Teen Lighting Up WV Junior Golf

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Savannah Hawkins should be a name we will be talking about in WV amateur golf for some time. The 14 year old from Hurricane added some big championships to her room over the last couple of months. She won the WV Junior Am, the WV Junior Match Play tournament, was named Player of the Year in the WV 15-18 age group and last month finished 6th in the Women’s WV State Amateur. WSAZ caught up with the talented golfer at her home course of Sleepy Hollow.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.