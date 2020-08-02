Advertisement

Local Swimmer Looking To Make Waves Again This Winter

Henry Sheils Hoping To Add More State Titles During His Junior Year
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you want to find Huntington High junior Henry Sheils, check the Guyan Country Club pool first. He is training for the upcoming swim season in West Virginia high school athletics. His sophomore season was sensational where he won two state titles for HHS and in this time of COVID-19, he had to bide his time until he could jump back into the water. Henry sat down with WSAZ to talk about his recent success and his love for the water.

