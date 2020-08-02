Local Swimmer Looking To Make Waves Again This Winter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you want to find Huntington High junior Henry Sheils, check the Guyan Country Club pool first. He is training for the upcoming swim season in West Virginia high school athletics. His sophomore season was sensational where he won two state titles for HHS and in this time of COVID-19, he had to bide his time until he could jump back into the water. Henry sat down with WSAZ to talk about his recent success and his love for the water.

