Martin County Schools prepares for class

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For parents in Martin County, it appears that the classroom schedule will be close to normal for the fall.

According to Martin County Schools, parents may choose between a five-day school week for the fall semester or an remote learning plan.

All students grades 4-12 will receive a Chromebook if they are learning from home. An internet connection is required. Students who learn remotely will still be eligible for extracurricular activities.

Parents may switch plans if they choose, but Martin County Schools is asking that those adjustments after the fall semester in middle school and high school and after the first nine weeks in elementary school.

For more information on Martin County’s plan click here.

The first day of school in Martin County is August 26.

