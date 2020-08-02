Advertisement

Reds Win Game 1 Of Doubleheader

Reds win at Detroit in game 1 of doubleheader
Reds win at Detroit in game 1 of doubleheader(Cincinnati Reds)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DETROIT -- In the opener of the first seven-inning doubleheader in Major League Baseball history, Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the seventh that sent the Cincinnati Reds over the Detroit Tigers 4-3 Sunday.

It was strange from the start -- the scoreboard at Comerica Park listed nine innings instead of the usual seven.

There was no seventh-inning stretch -- or even fifth-inning break -- in a game that took 2 hours, 26 minutes. The start of the game was delayed more than two hours because of rain.

MLB recently decided to use doubleheaders of seven-inning games, which have been commonplace in the minor leagues and colleges, to help teams alleviate an expected crush of twinbills in the shortened, 60-day season caused by weather and virus-related postponements. The Reds-Tigers game was rained out Saturday.

Former Tigers player Nick Castellanos homered twice and drove in three runs for Cincinnati. But his three-base error in right field with the bases loaded in the sixth inning allowed Detroit to tie the game.

