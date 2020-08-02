Advertisement

Teenager killed in crash

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say Asher J. Messer, 19, from Grove City died at the scene.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenager has died after losing control of his car and crashing into pickup truck early Sunday morning.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say Asher J. Messer, 19, from Grove City died at the scene.

Investigators tell WSAZ, Messer was driving on U.S. 33 near Hawks Nest Road in Alexander Township when he lost control, went left of center, and crashed into a Ford F-350.

The impact of the crash caused the truck to flip onto its side. Debris from the crash hit a Ford F-150, but that driver was not hurt.

The driver of the F-350 was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was shutdown for several hours but has since reopened.

