USDA identifies mysterious seeds delivered from China

Unsolicited foreign seeds
Unsolicited foreign seeds(Kentucky Department of Agriculture)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified seeds delivered unprompted to several homes across the country.

Multiple news outlets, including WAVE 3 News, are reporting that the department has identified 14 varieties of seeds in the shipments. They are made up of fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and other common plants.

Regardless, the Agriculture Department said anyone who receives the packages should keep them and contact the authorities. The department said the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are helping it determine if the seeds pose any risk.

A Logan County woman did plant the seeds before seeing the news that they should not be planted. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture told her to either burn the plant or double bag it and throw it in the trash.

Earlier this week, the USDA said they don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

