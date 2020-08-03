Boone County court house closing due to increasing COVID-19 cases
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Courthouse is closing to the public.
According to Boone County Commission, it’s due to the increasing amount of coronavirus cases.
The courthouse will close at 4 p.m. on Monday.
It will be operating by appointment only starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Magistrate Court and Circuit Court closed Friday due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
