Boone County court house closing due to increasing COVID-19 cases

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Courthouse is closing to the public.

According to Boone County Commission, it’s due to the increasing amount of coronavirus cases.

The courthouse will close at 4 p.m. on Monday.

It will be operating by appointment only starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Magistrate Court and Circuit Court closed Friday due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

