Boone County Schools approve back to school plan

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Boone County Schools Board of Education has unanimously approved a back to school plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school will post the plan to its website on Tuesday morning. WSAZ will post it here as soon as it’s available.

The board voted to provide two options to parents. A hybrid model where students would attend classes in person four days a week with virtual instruction one day a week, or an all-virtual model through the West Virginia Virtual School Program.

Under the hybrid model, classes would begin on September 8th with students returning in the classroom in phases as teachers acclimate them to new health and safety precautions with all students returning by September 14th.

Students in Pre-K through 2 are encourages to wear masks unless medically waived. Grades 3 through 12 will be required to wear them at all times. Schools will provide students with a cloth mask that has the school logo on its face.

Hand sanitizer stations are being installed in each classroom.

Students will be unable to use water fountains, though reusable water bottle filling stations are being installed in schools.

Sign up instructions for the West Virginia Virtual School Program will be posted on the Boone County Schools website on Monday August 10th

Boone County Schools will implement full remote learning if required by Governor Jim Justice due to COVID-19.

