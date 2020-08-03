Advertisement

Bringing the Wayland Gym back to life

Local group helping to make what's old new again
The Mountain Sports Hall of Fame is refurbishing Floyd Co., Kentucky gym with hopes of having games there again.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - One of the greatest sports movies of all time is arguably ‘Hoosiers’ and in Floyd County, Kentucky there’s a gym that rivals the one from the film and it’s still standing. People who live in Eastern Kentucky are in the process of refurbishing the 83 year old Wayland Gymnasium with hopes of hearing hoops games there again. Here’s what aired on WSAZ Saturday night.

