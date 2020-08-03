Bringing the Wayland Gym back to life

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - One of the greatest sports movies of all time is arguably ‘Hoosiers’ and in Floyd County, Kentucky there’s a gym that rivals the one from the film and it’s still standing. People who live in Eastern Kentucky are in the process of refurbishing the 83 year old Wayland Gymnasium with hopes of hearing hoops games there again. Here’s what aired on WSAZ Saturday night.

