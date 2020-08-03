Charleston police send out warning about fake warrant scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If a caller tells you there’s a warrant out for your arrest and you can make it go away by sending money, be sure you don’t.

The Charleston Police Department says it has been made aware of a scammer who is impersonating a real sergeant at the department.

The caller is saying they are Sgt. D. Paxton with the Charleston Police Department.

Officers want to remind the public that they do not and cannot accept payments for an arrest warrant.

Also, the department says an arrest warrant cannot be settled over the phone. You must be present and seen by a magistrate or judge.

To verify if a warrant has been issued, officers advise you to stop by the police station or magistrate court located at Virginia and Court Streets in Charleston.

