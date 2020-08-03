Advertisement

Charleston taking applications for urban deer hunt

(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Applications are being accepted for a deer hunt in Charleston, West Virginia.

The city’s urban deer hunt season will be open from Sept. 5 through Dec. 31, and from Jan. 11 through Jan. 31.

The hunt is aimed at controlling the deer population in West Virginia’s largest city.

A statement from the city says applications cost $10 per hunter and documentation is required.

Bow and cross bow hunting will be allowed with proper permits.

Hunting applications are being accepted by mail only.

Landowners can ask the city manager to designate five or more contiguous acres of property where it will be lawful to hunt deer.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Isaias strengthening, Hurricane Warning issued along the Grand Strand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WMBF
A hurricane warning is now issued ahead of Isaias for Horry and Georgetown Counties.

Local

Mother facing child abuse charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A mother is in jail tonight after deputies say she came home intoxicated and attacked her four children.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,973 cases, 117 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,938 cases are still considered active in the state.

Local

Logan holds COVID testing after spike in cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
"Before the middle of June or the end of June we were getting one or two a week and now its upwards of seven to ten a day," said Browning.

Latest News

Local

Suspect wanted in shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Sunday in the 5900 block of Manilla Creek Road in Poca.

News

Person shot in Charleston

Updated: 10 hours ago
One person was shot in Charleston early Monday morning.

Local

Teen injured in skateboarding accident to be released from hospital

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Sunday, friends and family gathered outside St. Mary’s Medical Center to celebrate Eli’s recovery and pray for continued success as he heads to rehab in Louisville for more physical therapy before coming home.

Local

Man killed in crash on AA Highway

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man from Grayson, Ky. has died after a crash Saturday on the AA Highway in Lewis County.

Breaking

Man shot in Putnam County

Updated: 15 hours ago
A man was shot Sunday evening in the Poca area, Putnam County Emergency Services says.

Local

Person identified after incident during Black Lives Matter event in Grayson

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Grayson Police are looking for someone they say is a person of interest in an incident that happened Sunday.