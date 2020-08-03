Classroom changes set for South Point Local School District

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new school year brings changes of all kind, but there are new changes coming to the classroom for kindergarten students.

“Even if they came in during kindergarten registration, that was a typical school and typical spacing. The classrooms look totally different,” said Burlington Elementary School Principal Mike Clay.

For students enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade, students will spend more time inside the classroom.

“For elementary school, we are actually self-contained. K-5th students will stay in the room and not transition ... Same for lunch, also,” Clay said. “Those classrooms are already socially distanced.”

He said the “classrooms might appear barer this year.”

“The elimination of most non-essential things in the room. You’re basically going to the teacher’s desk, the student’s desk, and if there happens to be any additional room, maybe a cart or two outside of that. It’s kind of bare bones.

Students will be required to wear face masks while on bus rides and inside classrooms.

