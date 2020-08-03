Coronavirus-related death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there have been 22 COVID-19 associated deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Officials say there are 865 total cases, 852 are confirmed and 13 are probable.

There are 345 active cases and 498 recovered.

