COVID-19 KY | 323 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - During his update on Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 323 new cases of the virus.

The new cases bring the total of positive cases to 31,508.

Of those new cases, Gov. Beshear says 12 are under the age of five.

Gov. Beshear announced two new deaths Monday, bringing the state’s total to 744.

As of Monday, the commonwealth’s positivity rate stands at 5.18 percent.

Currently, 612 patients are in the hospital fighting virus complications and 136 are in the ICU.

So far, 642,577 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky and 8,335 recoveries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.