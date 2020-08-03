Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,973 cases, 117 deaths

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 294,902 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,973 total cases and 117 deaths.

1,938 cases are still considered active in the state.

4,918 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (634/23), Boone (79/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (328/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (98/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (197/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (838/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (154/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (125/2), Mason (49/0), McDowell (43/1), Mercer (165/0), Mineral (111/2), Mingo (132/2), Monongalia (909/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (255/0), Pendleton (37/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/23), Putnam (171/1), Raleigh (189/7), Randolph (202/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (183/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (225/11), Wyoming (23/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mother facing child abuse charges

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A mother is in jail tonight after deputies say she came home intoxicated and attacked her four children.

Local

Logan holds COVID testing after spike in cases

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
"Before the middle of June or the end of June we were getting one or two a week and now its upwards of seven to ten a day," said Browning.

Local

Suspect wanted in shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Sunday in the 5900 block of Manilla Creek Road in Poca.

News

Person shot in Charleston

Updated: 8 hours ago
One person was shot in Charleston early Monday morning.

Latest News

Local

Teen injured in skateboarding accident to be released from hospital

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Sunday, friends and family gathered outside St. Mary’s Medical Center to celebrate Eli’s recovery and pray for continued success as he heads to rehab in Louisville for more physical therapy before coming home.

Local

Man killed in crash on AA Highway

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man from Grayson, Ky. has died after a crash Saturday on the AA Highway in Lewis County.

Breaking

Man shot in Putnam County

Updated: 13 hours ago
A man was shot Sunday evening in the Poca area, Putnam County Emergency Services says.

Local

Person identified after incident during Black Lives Matter event in Grayson

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Grayson Police are looking for someone they say is a person of interest in an incident that happened Sunday.

Local

14 new deaths, an additional 944 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours in Ohio

Updated: 16 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,529 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 93,031 cases reported statewide.

Local

Gov. Beshear: 463 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 16 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear announced 463 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 31,185 cases.