COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,973 cases, 117 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 294,902 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,973 total cases and 117 deaths.

1,938 cases are still considered active in the state.

4,918 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (634/23), Boone (79/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (328/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (98/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (197/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (838/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (154/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (125/2), Mason (49/0), McDowell (43/1), Mercer (165/0), Mineral (111/2), Mingo (132/2), Monongalia (909/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (255/0), Pendleton (37/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/23), Putnam (171/1), Raleigh (189/7), Randolph (202/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (183/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (225/11), Wyoming (23/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.