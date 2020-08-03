First Warning Forecast | Better shot at storms Tuesday, then turning dry

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front crossing on Tuesday will bring the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Tri-State. After that, many locations are likely to remain dry through the weekend as temperatures heat back up.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Monday evening and overnight, especially across southeastern Ohio. Otherwise, expect fairly dry conditions under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, patchy fog is expected as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will start fairly quiet under a partly cloudy sky before scattered showers and storms develop during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high in the mid 80s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky Thursday and Friday. While rain is expected in the southern and eastern mountains and may spill over into nearby lower elevations, most locations will remain dry. Afternoon highs will creep back to the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine with dry and hot conditions as highs top out around 90 degrees.

By Monday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast with highs in the mid 80s.

