First Warning Forecast | Better shot at storms Tuesday, then turning dry

Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms(Station)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front crossing on Tuesday will bring the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Tri-State. After that, many locations are likely to remain dry through the weekend as temperatures heat back up.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Monday evening and overnight, especially across southeastern Ohio. Otherwise, expect fairly dry conditions under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, patchy fog is expected as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will start fairly quiet under a partly cloudy sky before scattered showers and storms develop during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with a high in the mid 80s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky Thursday and Friday. While rain is expected in the southern and eastern mountains and may spill over into nearby lower elevations, most locations will remain dry. Afternoon highs will creep back to the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine with dry and hot conditions as highs top out around 90 degrees.

By Monday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast with highs in the mid 80s.

First Warning Forecast | Scattered Showers Creep At Us From The East And West

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Brandon Butcher
Temperatures will be near, if not slightly below, average to start off the week ahead as scattered showers and storms dot the Tri-State. By the weekend, drier conditions and hotter temperatures will take hold.

First Warning Forecast | Daily storm risk, tamer temperatures

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
By Andy Chilian
After strong to severe storms fade Saturday night, there will still be the risk for daily scattered showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week.

First Warning Forecast | New month starts with more storms, less heat

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
By Andy Chilian
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the next several days. However, no day will be a “washout” as plenty of dry hours are still expected. Afternoon temperatures will generally hover in the 80s, a far cry from the 90s that were seen for much of July.

Tony's Friday night weather and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says more scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast during the weekend.

Weekend weather wows and woes

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
After a scorched and thundery last week of July, one wonders what Mother Nature has in store for the first weekend of August? Tony headlines the ups and the downs!

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

First Warning Forecast | Yesterday’s Rain Leaves Us Vulnerable

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
By Brandon Butcher
In a summer known for heat and a lack of rain, Thursday afternoon's cloudburst gave parts of Cabell County as much rain in an hour as had fallen all July long!

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT

Tony's Thursday evening forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says more downpours are possible in the muggy heat of the next few days.