Isaias strengthening, Hurricane Warning issued along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Isaias continues to get better organized Monday morning.

The latest forecast track now has Isaias strengthening to a category one hurricane before making landfall in the Carolinas Monday night.

A hurricane warning is now issued ahead of Isaias for Horry and Georgetown Counties.

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located near latitude 29.7 North, longitude 79.9 West. Isaias is moving toward the north near 9 mph. A turn toward the north and north-northeast along with an increase in forward speed is expected later Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass well east of the Georgia coast. The center of Isaias will then approach the coast of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area.

The center will then move inland over eastern North Carolina and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and into the northeastern United States by Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is anticipated today, and Isaias is forecast to regain hurricane strength before it reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina tonight. Slow weakening is forecast after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region tonight and Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb .

