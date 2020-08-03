Kanawha County School Board votes on reopening plan

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County School Board voted Monday on their re-entry plan amid the coronavirus pandemic and for at least the first couple weeks of the 2020-2021 school year students will not be in the classroom five days a week.

The first week of class is set to begin September 8, per Gov. Jim Justice. Board members announced Monday evening students in Kanawha County will return that week with a staggered schedule. They say that means students will only have in-person instruction one day a week depending on which grade they are in.

The following two weeks will be a blended learning model, meaning students will receive two days of in-person instruction and will participate in virtual learning the other three days.

After the first three weeks of the school year, board members says students will return to a five-day a week in-person instruction schedule for the remainder of the fall term.

Families will have the option to do virtual learning only if they do not feel safe sending their children back into the classroom.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.