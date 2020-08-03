Advertisement

Keselowski wins at New Hampshire

Brad Keselowski gets his 33rd career NASCAR checkered flag
Brad Keselowski gets his 33rd career NASCAR checkered flag(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON, N.H. -- With about 70 laps to go in his back-and-forth battle against Brad KeselowskiDenny Hamlin radioed in to his team: "This is awesome racing."

Imagine how Keselowski felt.

The 2012 Cup champion took the checkered flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, beating Hamlin by 1.647 seconds after trading the lead with him for most of the 301-lap race.

The two swapped stage wins and held the lead a combined 18 times before Keselowski claimed his third victory since the sport returned from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, along with the now-traditional prize of a 18-pound, live lobster. Afterward, Keselowski grabbed a U.S. flag and spun his car around in front of a crowd that spent most of the race masked and socially distanced before crowding the fence to chant "Brad! "Brad!"

“It’s so great to be racing back in front of fans again. It feels like forever, so welcome back, guys,” said Keselowski, who is in a contract year at Team Penske. “We’re just so glad to have them all back. It feels so weird to be racing without fans, but we’re glad you’re here. I hope you stay safe and thank you for being here.”

Hamlin also finished second in New Hampshire last year following a sprint to the finish that left him 0.210 seconds behind Kevin Harvick. Hamlin has five victories this year, including last week in Kansas.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pirates fall in extra innings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Chicago wins 2-1 in 11 innings as the Pirates fall to 2-7

Sports

Cleveland Falls To Twins

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Twins win in low scoring game on Sunday

Sports

Reds Sweep Tigers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cincinnati improves to 3-5 after the game 1 win

Sports

Local Swimmer Looking To Make Waves Again This Winter

Updated: 6 hours ago
Henry Sheils became the first Huntington High Swimmer To Win A State Title Last February.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Henry Sheils Is Back In The Pool

Updated: 7 hours ago
Local Swimmer Happy To Be Back In The Pool

Sports

Hurricane Teen Lighting Up WV Junior Golf

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hurricane 14 Year Old Capped Off Incredible Summer With Player Of The Year Award

Sports

JIMMY SPORTS 6PM AUG1

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT
Sports 6pm Newscast

Local

OHSAA sets countdown for DeWine to rule on fall return of HS football, contact sports

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:30 AM EDT
The Ohio High School Athletic Association set official dates Friday for the return of sports at high schools across the state.

Video

Local junior golfer celebrates sensational summer

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
A local junior golfer is celebrating a sensational summer.

Sports

SEC Football To Start September 26th

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
SEC Eliminates Non-Conference Games