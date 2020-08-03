Advertisement

Logan County Courts closed

According to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, Logan County Circuit Court, Magistrate Court and both the Circuit Clerk’s Office and Magistrate Clerks Office are closing temporarily.
According to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, Logan County Circuit Court, Magistrate Court and both the Circuit Clerk's Office and Magistrate Clerks Office are closing temporarily.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Courts in Logan County have been shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, Logan County Circuit Court, Magistrate Court and both the Circuit Clerk’s Office and Magistrate Clerks Office are closing temporarily.

This is from a suggestion of the Logan County Health Department.

Emergency matters will still be heard and family court will stay open.

There’s no word on when courts will reopen.

