Man killed in crash on AA Highway

A man from Grayson, Ky. has died after a crash Saturday on the AA Highway in Lewis County.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Grayson, Ky. has died after a crash Saturday on the AA Highway in Lewis County.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Town Branch Road just east of Vanceburg.

Bivens tells WSAZ, Frank Leland Wilcox, 71, from Grayson crossed the center line and crashed into a Kentucky Department of Transportation bucket truck.

Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bucket truck and a passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

