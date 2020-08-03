Mother facing child abuse charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A mother is in jail tonight after deputies say she came home intoxicated and attacked her four children.

According to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Amy Hicks, 35, of Fayetteville is facing child abuse resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery after the incident that happened just after midnight Monday.

Deputies say Hicks’ children are all between in the ages of 12 and 19.

Hicks is currently in the Southern Regional Jail.

