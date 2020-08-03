Advertisement

Neighbors in Meigs County community concerned over speed limit through town

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Neighbors in Rutland, Ohio say they are worried about safety along their street because of a speed limit they say is too high.

A portion of state Route 124 that runs through a residential area is set at 50 miles per hour. Cynthia Enright says she would like to see it lowered to 35 like it is in another part of town. She’s worried about not just her children but other families’ safety.

“We’ve had to play in the backyard and not in the front yard as much,” she said.

Her concerns are echoed by Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin who believes 50 mph is too fast in that area.

“We’re not Columbus,” he said. “We don’t have a freeway going through Rutland. We are a pretty residential area with a two-lane highway, and I think 50 is just too fast.”

But the problem can’t be fixed with just simply putting up a sign with a lower speed limit.

The village needs to work with the Ohio Department of Transportation and get their approval.

ODOT says they did a speed study in that area just last year. The results found, on average, drivers were going about 45 mph. There also aren’t reports of frequent crashes or pedestrians getting hit.

If Rutland officials want to lower it beyond that, they will need to do their own speed study, present their findings, and justify lowering it below 45 miles per hour.

Rutland Village Council is meeting Monday evening to address the issue and decide how to proceed.

