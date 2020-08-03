New coronavirus cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Five positive COVID-19 cases were reported overnight in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the new cases bring the total of positive cases to 195 for the county since the start of the outbreak.

The health departments also announced Monday that three more people have recovered from the virus bringing that total to 122.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported by the health departments so that total still stands at 19.

Scioto County remains at a Level 2 Public Health Emergency on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Awareness System scale.

