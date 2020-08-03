New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A new COVID-19 case is confirmed in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Monday.

It says the case involves an 18-year-old woman who's self-isolating at home.

Twelve new cases have been confirmed in the county since Saturday, Aug. 1.

Overall, 176 cases have been confirmed, and 134 have recovered from the virus.

Four deaths have been reported.

