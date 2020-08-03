Advertisement

New statewide, 24/7 anonymous drug tip line launches in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has directed his Department of Homeland Security to establish West Virginia’s first statewide toll-free drug tip line, so residents can anonymously report illegal activity.

The tips will go through the W.Va. Fusion Center’s new Narcotics Intelligence Unit.

The West Virginia Drug Tip Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (833) 905-DRUG (3784).

Information can also be submitted online here.

“Gov. Justice’s vision for the new Department of Homeland Security was to make it flexible to meet the demands of all domestic and international threats to West Virginia,” said DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy. “Every division of Homeland Security is being used to fight countless threats to West Virginia from the pandemic to illegal drug trafficking.”

