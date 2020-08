CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was shot in Charleston early Monday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said it happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of 6th Street.

Charleston Police are investigating. There is no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries. Police have not released any information about the shooter.

